Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

After winning two of three contests at home, the New York Islanders start a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders dropped their last four road tilts by a combined score of 16-6 and have allowed 68 goals on the season - the most in the Metropolitan Division. Toronto opened a five-game homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, improving to 7-2-0 at Air Canada Centre.

The Maple Leafs have cooled somewhat from their hot start, winning just two of six games in November, but their goaltending tandem of James Reimer and Jonathan Bernier remains solid with a combined .939 save percentage. New York lost veteran netminder Evgeni Nabokov to a groin injury Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, meaning Kevin Poulin will carry the starting load. Poulin, 23, has allowed at least three goals in three of his last four games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-10-3): Thomas Vanek remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is unlikely to play Tuesday. Recently acquired from the Sabres, Vanek has missed four games and New York needs his scoring to supplement captain John Tavares (25 points), Frans Nielsen (21) and Kyle Okposo (20). No other Islander player has more than nine points. Veteran defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky remains out indefinitely with a concussion.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (12-7-1): Tyler Bozak skated before the team practiced on Monday but is still day-to-day with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play until next week. Toronto is also missing Dave Bolland, who will be out for a while with an ankle injury, leaving a big hole at center. Peter Holland, a 2009 first-round pick, was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks to bolster center depth and played 11:43 in his Maple Leafs debut, firing two shots and winning 64 percent of his faceoffs.

1. Toronto C Nazem Kadri will serve the third contest of his three-game suspension Tuesday. Kadri is eligible to return Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

2. The Islanders have won their last three visits to Toronto.

3. Toronto RW Phil Kessel, who leads the team with 19 points, has been held off the scoresheet for four straight contests.

