Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to recover from their latest setback when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Toronto defeated the Islanders 5-2 at home on Nov. 19 and are 14-9-1 at Air Canada Centre. The Maple Leafs were riding a three-game winning streak and had not lost in regulation in six contests before being routed 7-1 by the New York Rangers on Saturday - their second defeat by a six-goal margin this season.

The Islanders are coming off a big performance by captain John Tavares, who tied a career high with five points Monday in a 7-3 win over the Dallas Stars. New York begins a six-game road trip having won each of its last four contests away from home but lost Evgeni Nabokov to a lower-body injury in Monday’s game, leaving Kevin Poulin as the starting goaltender. The Islanders’ power play has been on fire over the last four contests, going 8-for-18, while Toronto has allowed a man-advantage goal in three of its last four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (15-22-7): Tavares, who is riding a six-game point streak, reached the 20-goal plateau for the fifth straight season and the 300-point mark in just 334 games. Poulin is 6-12-0 this season but has won three of his last four appearances. Kyle Okposo missed Monday’s contest to attend the birth of his daughter but should return to New York’s lineup on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-17-5): Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is day-to-day after suffering an apparent elbow injury Saturday, while David Clarkson injured his foot in that game and did not last long at practice Monday, putting his status in doubt. Jonathan Bernier has started six straight games, but James Reimer could make his first since Dec. 19 after coming on in relief Saturday. Blue-liner Tim Gleason, who was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 1, could make his Toronto debut Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Tavares, who grew up in nearby Mississauga, Ont., has 16 points in as many career games against the Maple Leafs.

2. Okposo, who did not earn a spot on the 2014 United States Olympic roster despite his strong season, finished December with 17 points and has 13 in his last nine contests.

3. The Islanders defeated the Maple Leafs three straight times in Toronto prior to Nov. 19, scoring 17 goals in that span

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Islanders 3