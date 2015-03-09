Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders look to strengthen their tenuous grasp on the Metropolitan Division lead when they conclude a four-game road trip against the sputtering Toronto Maple Leafs of Monday. Captain John Tavares scored his career-high 32nd goal and added two assists in New York’s 4-3 shootout loss to Florida on Saturday to claim the lead in the race for the Art Ross Trophy with 70 points. The Islanders have dropped three of their last four (1-1-2) and cling to a one-point advantage over the second-place New York Rangers heading into Tuesday’s showdown at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Although they hold the lead in the Metropolitan, the Islanders have played three more games than the Rangers and two more than third-place Pittsburgh, which trails by three points. Coach Jack Capuano’s club traditionally has fared well versus the Maple Leafs, against whom it is 4-1-0 in the last five visits to Toronto and 6-2-2 in the last 10 overall meetings. The reeling Maple Leafs hardly are in any position to provide resistance if their recent play is any indication - losing for the 28th time in 35 contests (7-26-2) with a 6-1 setback to St. Louis on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (42-21-4): Josh Bailey and rookie Anders Lee extended their respective point streaks to three games on Saturday, as the former scored a goal to give him six tallies and five assists in his last 14 contests while the latter notched an assist for his 16th point in 15 games (seven goals, nine assists). Bailey set up a pair of goals in two meetings with Toronto this season and Lee tallied twice in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Feb. 12. Jaroslav Halak received the night off on Saturday but owns an 8-3-3 career record versus Toronto.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (26-35-5): Interim coach Peter Horachek was none-too-pleased with Nazem Kadri on Sunday, sending the forward home for being late to a meeting. When asked if Kadri would play against the Islanders, Horachek told the Toronto Sun that “He is available ... if I want him.” The coach also revealed a bit of news, noting that veteran defenseman Stephane Robidas will have surgery on his left shoulder and be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have killed off 30-of-34 short-handed situations in a 13-game stretch, while Toronto is a woeful 2-for-29 on the power play in its last eight contests.

2. Maple Leafs RW Phil Kessel collected two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Oct. 21.

3. The Islanders have killed off all eight short-handed situations against Toronto this season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Maple Leafs 2