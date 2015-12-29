Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders look to avoid their fifth loss in six outings and salvage a split of their home-and-home series with the Toronto Maple Leafs when they visit the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday. A sputtering offense has played a significant role in the troubles of New York, which has mustered just eight goals during its last five outings.

“We’ve got to find a way to generate some more opportunities and get more pucks on net,” captain John Tavares told Newsday after he was held off the scoresheet for the 16th time in 33 games this season in New York’s 3-1 setback to Toronto on Sunday. “We’re lucky to get to see these guys up next again.” While the Islanders are struggling, Toronto improved to 5-1-2 in its last eight games (12-7-5) in a bid to remove itself from the cellar of the Atlantic Division. James van Riemsdyk scored in his third straight contest on Sunday and sixth in seven games for the Maple Leafs, who wrapped up a 2-1-0 road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus2 (New York), TVA, TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-12-5): Nikolay Kulemin, who scored his third goal of the season on Sunday, found himself with a different linemate in Frans Nielsen one day later in practice. Tavares was linked with Josh Bailey and Anders Lee, who is mired in a 15-game goalless drought, while Mikhail Grabovski was paired with Ryan Strome and Brock Nelson. “We don’t really think about it too much,” Bailey said of coach Jack Capuano’s decision to frequently alter lines. “I think no matter what line you’re on, you still have a job to do. You just show up and essentially play with who you’re told and go out and try to do your best.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (13-14-7): Jonathan Bernier has turned around his spiraling season, winning three of his last four outings and earning points in five of six (3-1-2) since making his return to the lineup on Dec. 5. “Just trying to take baby steps in the right direction and just build on those wins and those positive games,” Bernier said. “I just want to keep going in the same direction.” Tyler Bozak certainly is headed in the right direction as he collected four goals and an assist in his last three games en route to earning NHL Third Star of the Week honors on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto C Nazem Kadri set up a pair of tallies on Sunday to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists).

2. Former Islander RW Michael Grabner scored his fourth goal in five contests and 100th of his career.

3. New York, which is 1-for-20 on the power play in the last six contests, is a perfect 31-for-31 on the penalty kill over a 14-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 1