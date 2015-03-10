Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT): Captain John Tavares scored 4:38 into overtime as visiting New York rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to upend Toronto.

After teammate Brock Nelson hit the post midway into the extra session, Tavares ended the contest in spectacular fashion. With his parents in attendance, Tavares - who also notched an assist - skated up the right wing and weaved around Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly before patiently sizing up his shot and scoring from the doorstep for his league-leading 72nd point.

Frans Nielsen scored a power-play goal midway through the third period and Casey Cizikas tallied 30 seconds later to forge a 3-3 tie. Tyler Kennedy recorded a goal and an assist in his first game with the Islanders, who improved to 7-2-2 in their last 11 meetings with Toronto and moved three points ahead of the rival New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division heading into Tuesday’s showdown at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

James van Riemsdyk collected a goal and an assist while David Booth scored in his third straight contest for Toronto, which fell for the 29th time in 36 outings (7-26-3). Peter Holland also tallied to extend his point streak to four games and Jonathan Bernier finished with 39 saves.

Kennedy’s sharp-angle shot from deep in the left faceoff circle 92 seconds into the third period trimmed the Maple Leafs’ lead to 2-1. Van Riemsdyk doubled the advantage by beating Michal Neuvirth (22 saves) on a partial breakaway at 6:06 for his second goal in 18 games, but New York answered quickly as Nielsen tapped home a loose puck on the doorstep at 9:58 before Cizikas deflected home defenseman Travis Hamonic’s shot shortly thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York LW Josh Bailey and Hamonic each notched two assists. ... Booth, who scored once in his first 41 games this season, has recorded his first three-game goal-scoring streak since Feb. 11-15, 2012 while with Vancouver. ... Holland has collected two goals and as many assists during his point streak. ... Toronto’s Petter Granberg logged 14:18 of ice time after being recalled from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate earlier in the day. The move was made after the Maple Leafs announced fellow D Roman Polak will undergo season-ending hernia surgery. ... Toronto C Nazem Kadri was a healthy scratch a day after being sent home for missing a team meeting.