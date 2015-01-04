Preview: Islanders at Oilers

The New York Islanders attempt to extend their point streak as they continue their season-high seven-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. New York posted a 2-1 victory at Calgary on Friday to improve to 3-0-1 in its last four overall games and 2-0-0 on its lengthy trek. Captain John Tavares scored both goals and Kyle Okposo helped set them up as the Islanders also ran their record to 3-0-1 in their last four road contests.

Edmonton’s nightmarish season continued Friday as it suffered a 2-1 shootout loss at Colorado. Benoit Pouliot returned from a broken foot to score a game-tying power-play goal in the third period, but the Oilers were unable to get the puck past Semyon Varlamov in the bonus format and lost their 12th straight road contest (0-6-6) and 11th in 12 overall games (1-7-4). Edmonton has won only two of its last 24 (2-14-8), with both victories coming at home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (26-11-1): Tavares has been a model of consistency this season as he has yet to go more than two games without registering a point. Since his last two-game drought, the 24-year-old has collected five goals and two assists in six contests. Tavares, whose two-goal effort versus Calgary was his third of the season, has posted three four-game point streaks this campaign.

ABOUT THE OILERS (8-22-9): Edmonton’s new additions have performed well since joining the club as Derek Roy notched an assist in the first of his three games with the club while Matt Fraser scored in the second of his three contests. The latest newcomer could make his debut Sunday, two days after being acquired from Pittsburgh. Rob Klinkhammer joins his fifth organization in five seasons and third in 2014-15 as he scored three goals in 19 games with Arizona before recording a tally and two assists in 10 contests with the Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton D Keith Aulie will finish serving his two-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Calgary’s Matt Stajan.

2. New York’s penalty-killing unit is 19-for-20 over the last seven games.

3. The Oilers are expected to return C Leon Draisaitl to the Western Hockey League, according to the Edmonton Journal. The 19-year-old German recorded two goals and seven assists in 37 games this season, his first in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Oilers 2