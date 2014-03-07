(Updated: UPDATING: Correcting Islanders’ road record in Para 3.)

Oilers 3, Islanders 2 (OT): Taylor Hall scored 2:29 into overtime to complete a comeback from a two-goal third-period deficit for host Edmonton.

Former Islander Ryan Smyth and defenseman Philip Larsen tallied 8:25 apart in the third as the Oilers won their second straight following a three-game winless drought (0-1-2). Ben Scrivens made 32 saves and denied Michael Grabner on a breakaway with 40 seconds left in regulation.

Frans Nielsen and rookie Anders Lee scored first-period goals for New York, which lost for only the fourth time in its last 15 road games (11-3-1) and remained winless in Edmonton since the 2002-03 season. Evgeni Nabokov turned aside 26 shots but was unable to hold off Edmonton in the final 20 minutes.

The Islanders opened the scoring midway through the opening period, when Nielsen finished off a 2-on-1 rush for a short-handed tally. Lee doubled the lead with 1:39 remaining in the period with his fourth goal in five games this season.

Smyth began the comeback when he converted during a man advantage at 8:28, tying Glenn Anderson for the most power-play goals in franchise history with 126. Larsen, appearing in his first game since Jan. 29, tied it with 3:07 to play as he collected a loose puck at the top of the left faceoff circle and drove to the net before beating a screened Nabokov.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nielsen’s tally was the league-high 11th short-handed goal surrendered by Edmonton and halted his seven-game point drought. ... Oilers D Jeff Petry exited the game with a back injury and did not return. ... Smyth had been tied for second on the franchise’s power-play goal list with Wayne Gretzky, who was in attendance and received a standing ovation.