Oilers continue resurgence, dump Islanders

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Oilers lost 19 of 20 games before the Christmas break, making a convincing case that the second half of Edmonton’s season would be little more than a three-month funeral march.

The outlook now looks a bit rosier.

The Oilers continued their mini revival under interim coach Todd Nelson Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders.

“We have a little bit of a roll going here, and we’re feeling good about ourselves,” right winger Jordan Eberle said after the Oilers improved to 2-0-2 in the four games since Nelson took over behind the Oilers bench. “We’re starting to create a bit of a team identity, and we’re starting to get results.”

Four games without a regulation loss is Edmonton’s longest run of prosperity since October.

”It’s a combination of the (new) coaches and a few new guys in the room,“ left winger Matt Hendricks said. ”It’s just a new sense of energy -- the expectations have changed. We need to expect to win if we’re going to win.

“I don’t think we’ve hit it at that angle before, but we are right now.”

The Islanders, third in the Eastern Conference at 26-12-1, had to be expecting more out of this game than a frustrating defeat, but that is all they got.

”We were slow coming out, and we let them do some things they wanted to do,“ New York center John Tavares said. ”Give them some credit, but we were slow and got outworked and were just not good enough.

“It starts with me -- being on for three goals against isn’t acceptable either. We need a better effort than that, I don’t care how good things have been going. We can’t get complacent. We just didn’t play very well.”

Islanders coach Jack Capuano didn’t like the work of goaltender Jaroslav Halak (18 saves) and a couple of defensemen.

“I thought we played pretty good, and I thought we had some guys that were downright pretty bad,” he said. “We gave them three gifts and an empty-netter. We were physical we did a lot of good things, but at the end of the day, it’s about execution, and there are some guys that need to look in the mirror.”

The Oilers jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Hendricks capitalized on a misplayed puck by Halak and scored at 16:59. It was the first goal the Islanders allowed in the first period in seven games.

Edmonton wasted no time in doubling its lead in the second period, scoring just eight seconds after the faceoff when Eberle took a pass from left winger Taylor Hall and buried his eighth of the season.

The Islanders, who came into Edmonton on a 7-1-1 run, closed the lead to 2-1 after 40 minutes when Edmonton-born defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored on a power-play point shot at 3:41.

After failing to score on a two-on-none break late in the second period, center Derek Roy made amends in the third when he scored on a one-timer from the slot at 2:33 to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead.

Hendricks added an empty-netter, and left winger Matt Fraser made it 5-1 with the goalie back in as the Oilers won going away.

Center Brock Nelson scored in the final seconds for the Islanders.

“I thought we did a pretty good job closing the game out,” Roy said. “I thought we did a great job bearing down and blocking shots. We are going to need that.”

Edmonton goalie Ben Scrivens made 31 saves.

NOTES: The Oilers returned their third pick in last summer’s NHL draft, C Leon Draisaitl, back to junior hockey. He had just nine points and was minus-17 in 37 games. ... Oilers D Keith Aulie served the second game of his two-game suspension for a head shot on Calgary C Matt Stajan. ... LW Rob Klinkhammer, who came to Edmonton with a first-round draft pick in the trade that sent LW David Perron to Pittsburgh, played his first game as an Oiler, picking up an assist in the first period ... Isles RW Michael Grabner is practicing, and he said he is pain-free after missing two weeks with complications arising from his October hernia surgery. ... The Oilers’ first-period goal was the first one allowed by the Islanders in seven games. It was the first time in six games that they hadn’t led after 20 minutes. ... New York G Jaroslav Halak lost for the first time in eight starts.