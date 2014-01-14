Preview: Islanders at Panthers

The red-hot New York Islanders look to extend their road winning streak to eight games when they visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Islanders are 3-0-0 midway through their six-game trip and 8-2-0 in their last 10 overall contests as they try to climb out of the Metropolitan Division basement. Florida has earned points in five of its last six contests (3-1-2), with two of those victories coming in a shootout.

Islanders captain John Tavares received NHL First Star of the Week honors after posting 10 points in New York’s four victories, raising his total to 18 in his last nine contests. Panthers netminder Tim Thomas has looked solid in five starts since returning from injury, stopping 158-of-168 shots in that span. Kevin Poulin has started the last three games for the Islanders in place of the injured Evgeni Nabokov and has not lost since Dec. 12.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New York), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (18-22-7): Tavares’ linemates Thomas Vanek and Kyle Okposo are enjoying strong stretches as well, with points in 11 of 12 games for Vanek and eight goals in nine contests for Okposo. Nabokov skated on Sunday but is still on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. Andrew MacDonald leads the team’s defensemen with a surprising 22 points in 47 games after recording just 65 in parts of four previous seasons.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (17-21-7): Defenseman Dylan Olsen has missed four games with a lower-body injury and is likely out again Tuesday. Tomas Fleischmann has just two assists in nine games but is only one point behind team leader Aleksander Barkov. Jonathan Huberdeau has not scored since Dec. 7, registering only three assists since.

OVERTIME

1. Florida is 0-for-17 on the power play in its last six games.

2. New York has a 6-3-3 record against Atlantic Division opponents, while Florida owns a 9-9-4 mark at home.

3. The Islanders have won each of their last four meetings with Florida.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Panthers 2