Preview: Islanders at Panthers

The New York Islanders are trying to hold off the rival New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division as they make the third stop on a four-game road trip with a visit to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The Islanders ended a two-game skid with a 4-3 victory at Nashville on Thursday after blowing a two-goal lead. “It’s such a different team than we’ve had in the past,” New York coach Jack Capuano said. “We just wanted to play with poise and confidence moving forward.”

The Panthers remain two points back of Boston in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after falling in a shootout to visiting Dallas. Florida has been ravaged by injuries and illness, playing without its top two goaltenders and three starters Thursday and postponing practice Friday because of a flu bug that is making the rounds on the team. Netminders Roberto Luongo and Al Montoya were hurt Tuesday, prompting the team to schedule an amateur tryout for goaltenders on March 16.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (42-21-3): Reinforcements are on the way for New York, with second-leading scorer Kyle Okposo set to practice for the first time since undergoing surgery for a detached retina on Jan. 20 and recent acquisition Tyler Kennedy likely to join the club in Florida. While Okposo is expected to miss the next two games and Kennedy’s status in unclear, Matt Martin returns after serving a one-game suspension for a knee-on-knee hit on Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley. Captain John Tavares is one a tear with seven goals and nine assists in his last 11 games.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (28-23-14): The flu forced Florida to scratch new addition Jaromir Jagr along with defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Willie Mitchell, who had his return from a 15-game absence prolonged by the illness. Veteran Dan Ellis, making his season debut Thursday due to the injuries to Luongo and Montoya, made 29 saves and will be back in net Saturday. “Anytime you make saves you’re going to be happy,” Ellis said. “It’s better than the puck going into the net. But I felt good. It’s just nice to be able to contribute a little bit.”

1. Islanders G Jaroslav Halak split two decisions versus the Panthers this season and is 9-2-0 lifetime against them.

2. Panthers F Jimmy Hayes has four goals in four games against New York, including a pair in a 4-2 victory on Feb. 3.

3. Islanders F Anders Lee has scored in back-to-back contests to run his point streak to three games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Panthers 2