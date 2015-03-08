(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in fourth and fifth graphs)

Panthers 4, Islanders 3 (SO): Jonathan Huberdeau scored the lone goal in the shootout and also tallied in regulation as host Florida knocked off Metropolitan Division-leading New York.

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson and Nick Bjugstad also netted goals as the Panthers remained two points behind Boston in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Dan Ellis, making his second start of the season, turned aside 25 shots and denied all three attempts in the shootout for his first victory in seven career decisions with Florida.

Captain John Tavares had a goal and two assists while defenseman Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey also tallied for the Islanders, who lost for the third time in four games (1-1-2). Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves in his New York debut but was beaten by Huberdeau in the first round of the bonus format.

Gudbrandson, back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with the flu, scored the lone goal of the first period just before the 13-minute mark when his shot from the right point clipped the skate of New York’s Casey Cizikas and slid past Neuvirth. Tavares answered 4 1/2 minutes into the second period, going in alone after Anders Lee forced a turnover by Bjugstad and beating Ellis with a backhander.

Bjugstad atoned for his miscue less than four minutes later, burying a backhand for his 23rd goal, but Leddy knotted it with 4:23 left in the session as his slap shot caromed off the stick of Florida’s Scottie Upshall. Huberdeau put the Panthers back ahead with a 360-degree spinner from the left hash mark midway through the third but Tavares scored on a laser from the top of the left circle with 7:12 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tavares has amassed eight goals and 11 assists over his last 12 games. ... Gudbranson set a career high with his fourth goal, ending a 15-game drought. ... Panthers captain Willie Mitchell was back in the lineup after a 16-game absence but rookie D Aaron Ekblad and F Tomas Kopecky sat out with the flu.