Preview: Islanders at Penguins

After pushing the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins to six games during their first-round playoff series last season, the New York Islanders look to exact revenge when the Metropolitan Division rivals face off on Friday. The Islanders aren’t clicking on all cylinders, falling to 1-3-2 in their last six games with a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. Although he is riding an eight-game point streak, captain John Tavares traditionally has struggled versus Pittsburgh (one goal, one assist in 12 regular-season games).

The Penguins jumped out to a fast start before their four-game winning streak came to a halt with a 1-0 setback to Jean-Sebastien Giguere and Colorado on Monday. Captain Sidney Crosby, whose season-opening point streak ended in the shutout, tormented the Islanders last season by registering 18 points (three goals, 15 assists). Marc-Andre Fleury would love another crack at New York after struggling mightily in the playoffs - ultimately leading to seat on the bench in favor of Tomas Vokoun.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-3-3): Matt Moulson has scored four of his team’s six power-play goals over the last four games, but New York only has a 1-1-2 mark to show for it. Frans Nielsen has recorded four of his six assists this season with the man advantage. Unfortunately for the Islanders, their power play went 0-for-16 in the final four regular-season meetings versus Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (7-2-0): Defenseman Kris Letang is on target to make his season debut on Friday, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Letang, who has been sidelined since Sept. 27 with a lower-body injury, skated alongside Rob Scuderi and Paul Martin on the team’s top power-play unit during practice on Thursday. Defenseman Olli Maatta, who was the 22nd overall pick of the 2012 draft, will remain with the parent club as opposed to being shipped back to his junior team - the London Knights.

OVERTIME

1. Fleury (seven) trails only San Jose’s Antti Niemi (eight) for the most wins in the league.

2. Nielsen has collected four goals and two assists in his last five games.

3. New York RW Michael Grabner will serve the final contest of his two-game suspension for his illegal hit to the head of Carolina C Nathan Gerbe.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Penguins 3