Preview: Islanders at Penguins

The New York Islanders can set a record for the best start in franchise history when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The league’s only undefeated team after handing San Jose its first defeat in a shootout on Thursday night, New York goes for its fifth straight victory against another heavyweight foe in an arena that has been a nemesis for the team. The Islanders have dropped 21 of their last 26 in Pittsburgh and lost the last three matchups overall versus the Penguins.

Despite a major roster overhaul in the offseason, New York has won seven straight and five away from home dating to last season. “It’s early, but certainly all the points, all the wins count,” Islanders captain John Tavares said. “We’ve got a great group in here. Everyone’s kind of fitting in nicely. It’s nice to see. We’ve just got to keep it going.” Pittsburgh also was on track to enter the contest undefeated but gave up a pair of goals in the final 2:57 to absorb a stunning 3-2 home loss to Dallas on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-0-0): Tavares leads the league in scoring after collecting two assists before notching the decisive tally in a shootout Thursday, becoming the first player in franchise history to open the season with four multi-point contests. Johnny Boychuck and Nick Leddy, acquired in separate trades on the eve of the season, have accounted for four of the five goals by the club’s defensemen after the blue-line corps accumulated only 23 last season. Another new addition, center Mikhail Grabovski, did not accompany the team to Pittsburgh and is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury suffered in Thursday’s game.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (2-1-0): Pittsburgh received a major scare when forward Pascal Dupuis was stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the neck by a shot Thursday, but he was cleared by the medical staff and skated on his own Friday - although it’s uncertain if he will play Saturday. Superstar captain Sidney Crosby is off to a blazing start with four goals - three on the power play - and seven assists while Evgeni Malkin has also hit the scoresheet in all three games with a goal and four assists. Marc-Andre Fleury, who has surrendered nine goals in his three starts, is 19-7-3 lifetime against the Islanders.

OVERTIME

1. Crosby has tormented New York throughout his career with 25 goals and 83 points in 45 games.

2. Islanders G Jaroslav Halak is 3-3-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average versus Pittsburgh.

3. The league’s top two power players will be on display - Pittsburgh is 6-for-13 and the Islanders are 6-for-14.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Islanders 3