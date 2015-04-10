Preview: Islanders at Penguins

(Updated: UPDATING: Fixing Penguins’ consecutive postseason stretch in second graph)

After coming within a few seconds of clinching a playoff berth on Tuesday, the New York Islanders officially punched their ticket to the postseason two nights later - without even being on the ice. New York looks to improve its standing and send the Pittsburgh Penguins to their fifth straight loss when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet at Consol Energy Center on Friday.

New York overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period before yielding the go-ahead tally with 2.1 seconds remaining in a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Islanders were left to stew over that defeat, but they were able to secure a playoff spot two days later after Boston dropped a 4-2 decision to Florida. Pittsburgh’s quest for its ninth straight postseason berth has hit a snag, as it saw a three-goal lead evaporate en route to a 4-3 overtime setback in Ottawa on Tuesday. The Penguins are nursing a one-point lead over Boston for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN360, TVA2, MSG Plus (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (46-28-6): John Tavares has collected two goals and seven assists during his four-game point streak, moving him into a tie with fellow captains Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh and Jamie Benn of Dallas for the league lead with 83 points. Tavares, who recorded a goal and two assists versus the Flyers, notched one of each in New York’s 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 and set up a pair of tallies in the Islanders’ 6-3 win over the Penguins on Jan. 16. Kyle Okposo, who tallied four times in the last meeting, also scored the shootout winner in the 5-4 victory on Nov. 21.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (42-26-12): Despite his team’s troubles, Evgeni Malkin admitted he has no doubt Pittsburgh will qualify for the postseason. “A little bit of bad luck the last two games, but I still believe we play in playoffs and it doesn’t matter which team,” said Malkin, who has collected two goals and a team-high four assists against the Islanders this season. Patric Hornqvist also has recorded six points versus New York this season with three goals and as many assists, while Crosby netted two tallies and set up another in the Jan. 16 loss.

OVERTIME

1. New York can clinch third place in the Metropolitan and set up a date with Washington in the first round of the playoffs with a win on Friday.

2. The Penguins boast a 17-3-1 record against the Islanders in the last 21 home meetings.

3. Pittsburgh is just 1-for-11 on the power play during its losing streak.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Islanders 2