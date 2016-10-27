Preview: Islanders at Penguins

With captain Sidney Crosby back in the lineup, the New York Islanders will be hard-pressed to put an end to the Pittsburgh Penguins' season-opening home point streak when the Metropolitan Division rivals face off on Thursday. Crosby made a strong 2016-17 debut against Florida on Tuesday after missing Pittsburgh's first six games of the campaign with a concussion, scoring a power-play goal while receiving just over 18 minutes of ice time in a 3-2 home victory.

Carl Hagelin and Eric Fehr netted third-period tallies as the Penguins rallied from a 2-0 deficit versus the Panthers to improve to 4-0-1 at PPG Paints Arena. New York is coming off a 3-2-0 homestand that concluded with a 3-2 setback against Montreal on Wednesday. Captain John Tavares hopes to remain hot after registering four goals - including a power-play tally versus the Canadiens - and two assists during the string of contests at Barclays Center. The 26-year-old's goal on Wednesday was a good sign for the Islanders, who were 1-for-2 with the man advantage after going 1-for-15 over their first six contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-4-0): Tavares' goal against Montreal was the 211th of his career, tying him with Derek King for ninth place on the franchise list. While their captain continues to tally, the Islanders also have been receiving strong offensive contributions from their blue line. New York's defensemen have scored six of the team's 11 goals over the last three games, with Dennis Seidenberg and Johnny Boychuk netting two apiece.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (4-2-1): Defenseman Kris Letang, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, participated in the team's full-contract practice on Wednesday and hopes to return to the lineup soon. "It was a step in the right direction," he told the Penguins' website. "I'm still getting back into shape, but I feel pretty good." Goaltender Matt Murray (broken hand) served as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup on Tuesday and could make his season debut against the Islanders.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders LW Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) sat out Wednesday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Crosby has recorded 94 points in 54 career contests against the Islanders.

3. New York signed veteran RW Steve Bernier to a one-year contract on Monday and assigned him to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Islanders 2