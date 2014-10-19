Power-play goals propel Penguins past Islanders

PITTSBURGH -- The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Saturday night at Consol Energy Center was a tale of two extended five-on-three power plays.

The Islanders failed to capitalize on theirs, but the Penguins converted twice in a 3-1 victory, handing the Islanders their first loss of the season.

“If you go back and look at our record when we don’t score a five-on-three goal, it’s not good,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

The Penguins (3-1-0) now have 63 home wins against the Islanders, more than any other opponent. And Pittsburgh has won eight of the last nine regular-season meetings, outscoring New York 35-19 in those games.

The Islanders (4-1-0) got on the board first when defenseman Thomas Hickey took a cross-ice pass from center Ryan Strome and unleashed a hard wrist shot from the left-wing faceoff circle that beat Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to his glove side at 5:46 of the first period.

It was the sixth goal by an Islanders defenseman. Conversely, the Penguins are still seeking their first goal by a blue liner.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak had to be sharp in the first period, including turning aside four quality shots during a Penguins power play. In all, Halak stopped 16 shots in the first period.

The Islanders came into the game brandishing the league’s second-best power play unit and had an extended two-man advantage in the second to utilize it, but the Penguins’ penalty killers were equal to the task.

“We couldn’t execute as we normally do and it ends up in a loss,” Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic said.

Coincidentally, the Penguins and their league-best power-play unit also got an extended five-on-three opportunity several minutes later and scored twice.

The first goal, at 13:49 of the second period, resulted from center Evgeni Malkin wiring a wrist shot from near the left hash mark that found its way just inside the left post.

“It was a good chance to shoot,” Malkin said. “I had lots of time. Just one step and a shot.”

Center Sidney Crosby picked up the primary assist on the goal, giving him at least one point in nine of his last 10 games against the Islanders.

The Penguins continued to work on the power play and just 55 seconds later, Malkin fired a slap shot from the top of the right-wing faceoff circle that was deflected in front by right winger Patric Honrqvist to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

“When you get a five-on-three opportunity as they had and we had right after, those are turning points,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “We scored, they didn’t and it was the difference in the game.”

The Islanders’ penalty kill has struggled so far this season, ranking right above the Penguins’ at 29th heading into Saturday’s game.

The Islanders got two more power-play opportunities in the third period but were not able to take advantage. In fact, the Pittsburgh penalty kill, statistically the league’s worst, killed off all seven Islanders power plays.

“Great job by the penalty kill, hopefully we can learn from this one and try not to put ourselves in that position, but we did a great job of sticking with it,” Crosby said.

Hornqvist added an empty-net goal, his second of the game, to seal the win for Pittsburgh with 1:20 left in the game. Crosby picked up an assist on the goal to give him his 500th assist in the NHL.

Fleury turned aside 34 shots in his third win and Halak made 35 saves in defeat.

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff is four games shy of 700 for his NHL career. ... Islanders RW Kyle Okposo is six games shy of 400 for his NHL career. ... The Penguins will play their most Saturday night home games this season (six) since 2009-10 when they played seven. They played a total of just three in the previous two seasons. ... Islanders head coach Jack Capuano is the NHL’s sixth-longest tenured coach with his current team. ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), D Scott Harrington, and C Andrew Ebbett. ... Scratches for the Islanders were D Matt Donovan, LW Eric Boulton, and C Mikhail Grabovski (upper body). ... The Penguins are next in action Wednesday night when they host Philadelphia. The Islanders will host Toronto on Tuesday.