Islanders earn rare road win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Here is a sign the New York Islanders are playing well through the first quarter of the season -- they are winning games even on nights coach Jack Capuano isn’t happy.

Kyle Okposo scored the decisive shootout goal in impressive fashion as the Islanders edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 for a rare victory at Consol Energy Center on Friday.

Okposo, a right winger, beat Marc-Andre Flurey badly, denying the Penguins goaltender his 300th career victory.

“He came down, I tried to show him something, and it didn’t work,” Fluery said.

Yet Capuano wasn’t all that thrilled after the Islanders (13-6-0) won for just the sixth time in their last 28 games in Pittsburgh and got within two points of the first-place Penguins (13-4-1) in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“We were resilient, we came back, we had some chances, we stayed at it, but collectively as a group we’ve got to be better,” Capuano said. “We weren’t mentally dialed in. We’ve had a couple games like this that we’ve been able to win but you can’t play like this against a team like Pittsburgh and win very often.”

Center Frans Nielson also scored in the shootout for the Islanders. Center Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins in the tiebreaking skills competition.

Center Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists for the Islanders in regulation and left wingers Matt Martin and Nikolay Kulemin and defenseman Nick Leddy also scored. Backup goaltender Chad Johnson stopped 26 shots.

The Penguins tied the game at 4 with seven minutes remaining in regulation when right winger Patric Hornqvist scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Also scoring goals for the Penguins were center Brandon Sutter, left winger Blake Comeau and center Nick Spaling. Center Evgeni Malkin had a pair of assists and Fluery made 31 saves.

The Penguins briefly thought they won the game with 3:15 left in overtime when defenseman Kris Letang tried to stuff a wraparound past Johnson and the arena goal horn sounded. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk got his stick on the puck to stuff Letang on the goal line, however.

Oddly, the Islanders improved to 6-1-0 in games in which the opposing team scores first.

The Islanders scored three goals in the span of 1:35 in the first period to take a 3-1 lead.

Martin had his first goal of the season at 8:18 and Kulemin scored unassisted 29 seconds later, his fourth goal of the season, before Strome capped the flurry with his fourth at 9:53.

“It seems like I like to go on those 20-game, 30-game goalless droughts, which is pretty tough,” Martin said. “Luckily, thankfully, that one went in, and it’s a big weight off my shoulders.”

Comeau helped the Penguins cut their deficit to one with his fifth goal of the season at 16:34.

Both team traded goals in the second period as the Islanders took a 4-3 lead into the third. Leddy scored his fifth of the season at 5:42 to put New York ahead by two goals and Spaling answered at 8:50 with his third.

A little more than a minute into the game, Sutter opened the scoring at 1:13 with his sixth goal of the season.

“The first period, we didn’t really give ourselves a chance, the way we played,” Crosby said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t play well at all. They carried the play and got rewarded for it. We came back hard. We were able to get ourselves back in the game. We just didn’t play a full 60 minutes and didn’t really deserve to win the game.”

NOTES: Penguins RW Pascal Dupuis was placed on injured reserve two days after it was announced he has a blood clot in a lung that will cause him to miss at least six months. He received a standing ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard sitting in a private box. A corresponding roster move was not immediately made. ... LW Blake Comeau, who was credited with eight hits, is replacing Dupuis on the first line along with C Sidney Crosby and RW Chris Kunitz, and C Zach Sill is expected to see more time on the penalty kill. ... Islanders RW Michael Grabner, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from sports hernia surgery, traveled with the team to Pittsburgh but was not immediately activated. ... Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck, LW Matt Martin and C Casey Cizikas each had five hits. ... The teams play again Saturday night in Uniondale, N.Y., with Islanders G Jaroslav Halak and Penguins G Thomas Greiss expected to be in net. Halak has won five straight starts, including two shutouts during the streak.