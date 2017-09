C John Tavares and D Marek Zidlicky scored for the Islanders in a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago on Friday.

G Thomas Greiss became the seventh different opening night goalie for the Islanders in the last eight seasons. The only goalie to start multiple openers for the Islanders since 2008 is Evgeni Nabokov.