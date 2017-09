C Ryan Strome, who was loaned for three weeks to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, was recalled on Friday. He had two goals and two assists in eight games for the AHL affiliate. The club made room for Strome by sending down LW Taylor Beck.

C Ryan Strome, just recalled on Thanksgiving, put the Islanders on the board when he beat G Roberto Luongo for his second goal on the short side over the glove with a shot 5:36 into the period.