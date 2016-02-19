FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 20, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C John Tavares switched from a backhand to a forehand while eluding defenseman Nate Schmidt and poking the puck between the legs of goalie Braden Holtby. However, New York collected just 13 shots in the final two periods and overtime combined.

D Calvin De Haan is day to day with a lower body injury suffered in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. He missed Thursday night’s game.

D Travis Hamonic is the Islanders’ most durable defenseman, but he had a rough night Thursday. He was on the ice for Alex Ovechkin’s second goal, which sailed right by him, as well as RW Justin Williams’ game-winner in the final minute of overtime. He also picked up a slashing penalty near the end of the second period, when the Islanders spent 10 minutes in either 4-on-4 action or on the penalty kill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.