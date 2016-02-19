New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

C John Tavares switched from a backhand to a forehand while eluding defenseman Nate Schmidt and poking the puck between the legs of goalie Braden Holtby. However, New York collected just 13 shots in the final two periods and overtime combined.

D Calvin De Haan is day to day with a lower body injury suffered in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. He missed Thursday night’s game.

D Travis Hamonic is the Islanders’ most durable defenseman, but he had a rough night Thursday. He was on the ice for Alex Ovechkin’s second goal, which sailed right by him, as well as RW Justin Williams’ game-winner in the final minute of overtime. He also picked up a slashing penalty near the end of the second period, when the Islanders spent 10 minutes in either 4-on-4 action or on the penalty kill.