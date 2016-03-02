New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

D Calvin de Haan returned to the lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

C Casey Cizikas has turned into a road warrior for the Islanders. His assist in the Islanders’ win over Vancouver on Tuesday night was his sixth point (two goals, four assists) in New York’s past six road games. The 25-year-old Toronto native has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past 11 games.

LW Shane Prince was a healthy scratch in his final six games with Ottawa before being traded to the Islanders on Monday.

D Thomas Hickey’s third-period goal gave the Islanders a 3-2 win over the Canucks on Tuesday night. At 12:55, Hickey took a shot from the blue line that deflected off Canucks D Chris Tanev and past G Jacob Markstrom.

G Thomas Greiss made 31 saves to lead the Islanders to a 3-2 win at Vancouver on Tuesday. “Our goalie sort of bailed us out there and we got lucky,” New York D Thomas Hickey said.