New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 16, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Mikhail Grabovski returned from a 10-game upper-body injury layoff on Tuesday and went on the top line with C John Tavares and RW Kyle Okposo. RW Steve Bernier was inserted onto the third line, and D Brian Strait was paired with D Thomas Hickey.

G Jean-Francois Berube made only his second start since Oct. 10 and his third of the season. With Jaroslav Havak (groin) out for the rest of the season, Berube is backing up G Thomas Greiss, who was in net for a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday.

RW Cal Clutterbuck has become one of the Islanders’ leaders with his willingness to leap to the defense of a teammate on the ice and get under the skin of opponents. But he proved again Monday he’s become a clutch weapon by scoring his second tie-breaking third period goal in the last eight days to cap a stunning 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Islanders are 11-1 this season when Clutterbuck scores a goal. And of his 13 goals, two have been of the tie-breaking, game-winning variety (he snapped a tie with 1:28 left in a 6-4 win over the New York Rangers on March 6), two more went down as the game-winning goal, three more tied the game and one gave the Islanders the lead in Nov. 30 in what turned out to be a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
