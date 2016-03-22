New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

C John Tavares played in his 500th career game. He is the 27th player to play at least 500 games for the Islanders and the third to reach the milestone this season, after RW Josh Bailey and RW Kyle Okposo.

C Mikhail Grabovski (undisclosed), G Jaroslav Halak (lower body) and D Marek Zidlicky (upper body) were all scratched Monday.

D Marek Zidlicky (upper body), G Jaroslav Halak (lower body) and C Mikhail Grabovski (undisclosed) were all scratched Monday.

G Jaroslav Halak (lower body), C Mikhail Grabovski (undisclosed) and D Marek Zidlicky (upper body) were all scratched Monday.