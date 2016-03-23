FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Brock Nelson continued to look as if he were playing in a fog Monday during the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Flyers. Nelson was on the ice for just 15:36, a figure exceeded by nine Islanders skaters, registered a minus-4 and collected just one shot on goal. He looked lackadaisical in chasing down a rebound in front of an open Flyers net early in the second period and ended the period by committing a hooking penalty. Nelson was a healthy scratch March 15 and might be looking at another night in the press box when the Islanders -- who have lost six of seven to fall from second place in the Metropolitan Division to the first wild card in the East -- resume play Wednesday against the Senators.

G Thomas Greiss allowed three goals on 26 shots Monday as the Islanders fell 4-1 to the Flyers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
