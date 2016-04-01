New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

C Anders Lee scored the game-winning goal early in the third period of a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center. “Can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Lee said. “But at this point of the season, these are games that we need to win.”

C John Tavares sure looked like one of the best players in the planet during the first period Thursday, when he scored twice to spark a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first goal, which tied the score at 1-1, was a highlight-reel worthy score in which Tavares and C Ryan Strome exchanged the puck three times in a 2-on-1 before Tavares fired a shot past sprawling Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky. Tavares scored the Islanders’ third goal when LW Nikolay Kulemin, who was perched on the doorstep to the right of Bobrovsky, tapped a rebound of a shot by D Brian Strait to Tavares, who buried the puck in the corner of the net. It was the first two-goal period for Tavares since Nov. 16.

D Travis Hamonic did not return Thursday after suffering a lower body injury in the first period. Entering Thursday, Hamonic led the Islanders’ skaters in average ice time per game at 24 minutes, 7 seconds.

G Thomas Greiss earned the win for the Islanders on Thursday, but there’s little debating that he was worse in net than Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky. All three goals scored by the Blue Jackets were “softies.” First, C Brandon Dubinsky fired a shot under Greiss’ glove to open the scoring in the first. Greiss slowed but didn’t stop a shot in the second by LW Brandon Saad, who was credited with the goal when the puck trickled through Greiss’ legs. And C Boone Jenner briefly tied the game 37 seconds into the third, when his poke from the left side of the goalmouth sailed over Greiss’ arms and into the back of the net. Greiss, who will be the Islanders’ main starter as long as G Jaroslav Halak is out with a lower body injury, has given up 18 goals in his last six games.