New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
April 11, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Kael Mouillierat, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL before the game, made his NHL debut.

D Adam Pelech made his first appearance on Saturday since Jan. 14 after being out with a blood clot.

C John Tavares scored for the fourth straight game on Saturday against Buffalo when he netted his 33rd goal with 6:26 left in the third period. Tavares leads the Islanders with 70 points and 10 of those (four goals, six assists) have been in his last four games.

RW Ryan Strome was among those Islanders Jack Capuano cited as having to get their act together during the morning skate on Monday. While he had two assists during Tuesday’s overtime win at Washington, Strome has not scored a goal in his last 16 games.

