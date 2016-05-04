FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 2:38 AM / a year ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Matt Martin of the New York Islanders was named a finalist for the 2015-16 NHL Foundation Player Award, which is presented to “an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey -- commitment, perseverance and teamwork -- to enrich the lives of people in his community,” the NHL announced Tuesday. NHL clubs submitted nominations for the NHL Foundation Player Award and the finalists were selected by a judging panel. The NHL Foundation will present $25,000 to the chosen charitable organization of this year’s recipient. The winner will be announced June 22, during the 2016 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

