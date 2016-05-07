FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US NHL
May 8, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C John Tavares he has to do more in order to extend New York’s season. The Islanders wouldn’t be in the Eastern Conference semifinals without their star captain, but Tavares had just one shot and finished at minus-1 Friday as the Islanders lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, in overtime to fall behind in the series three games to one. He had only three shots and finished with a minus-2 in a Game 3 loss on Tuesday night. If the Islanders are to mount the comeback, they’ll need Tavares to rediscover the form he displayed in the conference quarterfinals, when he had five goals -- including the series-winner in Game 6 -- and nine points against the Florida Panthers.

