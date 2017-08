LW Ryan Strome scored a first-period power-play goal for the Islanders (0-2).

G Thomas Greiss, in net for New York after Jaroslav Halak started the opener Thursday night, had 26 saves. The Islanders, who fared better defensively after allowing five goals in their opener, pulled Greiss with just under two minutes left, but couldn't get the equalizer past Braden Holtby.