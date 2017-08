G Jaroslav Halak had a second straight healthy scratch Wednesday, possibly so he can start Thursday night against the Penguins.

G Thomas Greiss had 26 saves, including 21 in the final two periods, as the Islanders lost 3-2 to the Canadiens on Wednesday. "He was the reason why we had a chance to win," Islanders C John Tavares said. "Bottom line."

LW Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) was scratched because of injury for the first time since joining the Islanders before the 2014-15 season.