10 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 6, 2016

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Anthony Beauvillier's scratch was his second of the season, and he has played in nine games. New York has to decide whether it's worth burning the first year of his entry-level deal.

C Mathew Barzal has only played in two games this season for the Islanders and has been scratched eight times after being called up after the season opener.

C John Tavares scored a power-play goal at 19:31 of the second period. Tavares tapped a cross-ice, goal mouth feed from center Casey Cizikas past Michal Neuvirth.

D Dennis Seidenberg notched his fourth goal of the season with 7:05 left in regulation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
