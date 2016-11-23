New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

D Nick Leddy scored in the 14th shootout round to give the Islanders a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

G Jaroslav Halak, who started the previous seven games, was scratched for the Tuesday game at Anaheim.

G Thomas Greiss stopped a season-high 39 shots, including seven in overtime, for his first victory since Oct. 23. He was beaten four times on Anaheim's 14 shootout attempts. Greiss made his last start Nov. 1. "He's such a calm presence back there, even in a shootout," Islanders D Thomas Hickey said. "It's funny watching him play sometimes. He's an old-school, standup goalie. He's just comfortable back there, and it rubs off on everyone else."

LW Nikolay Kulemin played his 600th career game Tuesday at Anaheim. He finished with an even rating in 13:45 of ice time.