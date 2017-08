RW Cal Clutterbuck agreed on a five-year extension with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday. The extension keeps the 29-year-old Clutterbuck under contract through the 2022-23 season. His deal is worth $17.5 million, according to published reports. Clutterbuck has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 25 games this season, his fourth with the Islanders. Last season, Clutterbuck had 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) in 77 games.