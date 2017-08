G Jean-Francois Berube traveled ahead of the team to Buffalo and is expected to make his first start of the season Friday night against the Sabres.

RW Cal Clutterbuck played in his 600th career game Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 11:34 of ice time against the Blackhawks.

G Thomas Greiss recorded 27 saves Thursday in the Islanders' 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.