New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

G Jaroslav Halak was placed on waivers by the New York Islanders on Friday. If Halak goes unclaimed, New York will have the option of sending him to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League by noon on Saturday. Halak has struggled mightily this season, posting a 6-8-5 mark with a 3.23 goals-against average in 21 games. The 31-year-old yielded four goals on 24 shots -- including three in an 80-second span -- in a 6-4 loss to the red-hot Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Halak owns a 206-123-43 career record with a 2.42 GAA and .916 save percentage in 388 contests with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and the Islanders.