FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 1, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 8 months ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jaroslav Halak was placed on waivers by the New York Islanders on Friday. If Halak goes unclaimed, New York will have the option of sending him to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League by noon on Saturday. Halak has struggled mightily this season, posting a 6-8-5 mark with a 3.23 goals-against average in 21 games. The 31-year-old yielded four goals on 24 shots -- including three in an 80-second span -- in a 6-4 loss to the red-hot Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Halak owns a 206-123-43 career record with a 2.42 GAA and .916 save percentage in 388 contests with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and the Islanders.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.