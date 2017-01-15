FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 16, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 7 months ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anders Lee recorded a goal and an assist Saturday in the Islanders' 7-4 loss at Carolina.

C John Tavares scored two goals Saturday in the Islanders' 7-4 loss at Carolina.

G Jean-Francois Berube stopped both of the shots he faced Saturday after replacing G Thomas Greiss in the third period of the Islanders' 7-4 loss at Carolina.

D Johnny Boychuk played 21 minutes on Friday night at Florida, but he couldn't go Saturday at Carolina after the pregame skate because of an undisclosed injury.

G Thomas Greiss was pulled Saturday in the third period after giving up seven goals on 43 shots in a loss at Carolina.

LW Josh Bailey had two assists Saturday in the Islanders' 7-4 loss at Carolina.

