7 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
#First Republic News
January 23, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 7 months ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anders Lee scored two of New York's three power-play goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. Lee produced his fourth two-goal game of the season, ninth of his career and second in a row against the Kings. He also scored two power-play goals for the first time in his career. "Anders made two great tips," New York interim coach Doug Weight said.

C John Tavares recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. Tavares assisted on both power-play goals scored by Anders Lee and scored into an empty net.

G J.F. Berube made 27 of his 34 saves in the first two periods of Saturday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. It was his first start since allowing four goals on 32 shots Dec. 18 against Ottawa.

D Johnny Boychuk (upper body) missed his second straight game. He could be ready for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

