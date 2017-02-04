D Dennis Seidenberg skated in his 800th NHL game.

F Jason Chimera, playing his 1,000th NHL game, pounced on a turnover by Detroit forward Darren Helm and chipped the puck between the post and the pad of Wings goalie Petr Mrazek with 2:26 left in third period to tie the game. "Their third goal was directly my fault," Chimera said. "I gave it right to the guy (Detroit's Anthony Mantha). You want to make amends for your mistakes, so it felt nice to get that one back. "We had some momentum going. It felt like we might take it to overtime at least and a crappy bounce there at the end."