FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 15, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 5 months ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Josh Ho-Sang recorded a goal and an assist Monday in the Islanders' 8-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

C Alan Quine (upper body) was scratched Monday.

G Jean-Francois Berube, making his first start since Feb. 18, was pulled in the second period Monday with the Islanders trailing the Hurricanes 4-3. Carolina went on to win 8-4. Berube made nine saves.

C Shane Prince (leg) was scratched Monday.

D Johnny Boychuk (lower body) was scratched Monday.

D Thomas Hickey logged two assists Monday in the Islanders' 8-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

G Thomas Greiss allowed four goals on 20 shots Monday after replacing Jean-Francois Berube in the second period. Carolina scored on its first two shots against Greiss.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.