New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

RW Josh Ho-Sang recorded a goal and an assist Monday in the Islanders' 8-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

C Alan Quine (upper body) was scratched Monday.

G Jean-Francois Berube, making his first start since Feb. 18, was pulled in the second period Monday with the Islanders trailing the Hurricanes 4-3. Carolina went on to win 8-4. Berube made nine saves.

C Shane Prince (leg) was scratched Monday.

D Johnny Boychuk (lower body) was scratched Monday.

D Thomas Hickey logged two assists Monday in the Islanders' 8-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

G Thomas Greiss allowed four goals on 20 shots Monday after replacing Jean-Francois Berube in the second period. Carolina scored on its first two shots against Greiss.