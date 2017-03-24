New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

F Ryan Strome of the New York Islanders will be sidelined for several weeks with a broken wrist, Newsday reported on Thursday. Strome sustained the injury late in the second period of Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers. The 23-year-old Strome has recorded 13 goals and 17 assists while averaging just over 14 1/2 minutes of ice time in 69 games this season. He has scored 45 goals and set up 81 others in 258 career contests -- all with the Islanders.

G Jaroslav Halak was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League by the New York Rangers.. Halak, who has been with the Sound Tigers since early January, is rejoining the Islanders with the NHL club set to play three games in four days. New York visits the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, hosts the Boston Bruins the following day and entertains the Nashville Predators on Monday. The 31-year-old Halak is returning to the NHL after being called out by then-head coach Jack Capuano before being placed on waivers and summarily sent to the minors. Halak has fared well in Bridgeport, winning a franchise-record 12 straight games from Jan. 20-Feb. 19. He has posted a 17-7-1 mark with two shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.