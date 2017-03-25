RW Ryan Strome will be sidelined three to six weeks with a wrist injury. Strome was replaced in the lineup by C Alan Quine, who had been a healthy scratch for two games.

G Jaroslav Halak returned from a three-month exile to the AHLto make 40 saves and lead the Islanders to a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. "It feels great," said Halak, who finished with 40 saves. "Any time you win a game it always feels great, but I think it's more special right now after being called up and playing my first game in the late stages of the season. I'm happy that I'm back. I'm just going to try to help the guys win any games or get points when I play."