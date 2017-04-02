FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
New York Islanders - PlayerWatch
April 2, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 5 months ago

New York Islanders - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Connor Jones was recalled from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Jones, 26, has played 56 games with the Sound Tigers this season, recording 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) with a plus-8 rating.

C John Tavares is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Saturday. Tavares sustained the injury in the third period of Friday's 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The 26-year-old needed assistance to leave the ice after trying to avoid Devils defenseman Steven Stantini. Tavares has a team-leading 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) for New York (36-29-12), which has an uphill climb in its quest for the postseason with only five games remaining on its schedule.

