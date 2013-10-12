Preview: Islanders at Predators

The New York Islanders look to rebound from their first regulation loss of the season when they visit the offensively challenged Nashville Predators on Saturday. New York earned at least one point in each of its first three contests, splitting a pair of shootout decisions and routing the Phoenix Coyotes before suffering a 3-2 setback at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Islanders are 10-2-5 in their last 17 regular-season games.

New York has not fared well against the Predators, going 1-6-1 in the last eight overall meetings while losing five consecutive visits to Nashville - including three by shutout. The Predators, meanwhile, hope to avoid being blanked a second straight time. Nashville suffered a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after scoring a total of six goals over its first three games this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (2-1-1): Jack Capuano will coach his 200th game on Saturday. Capuano is second on the franchise list in both games and victories (86), trailing Al Arbour (1,500 and 740) in both categories. Right wing Cal Clutterbuck made his Islanders debut Friday after beginning the season on injured reserve with a leg injury.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (1-3-0): Nashville could be without Mike Fisher, who received a boarding major and game misconduct Thursday after checking Toronto’s Cody Franson into the boards. Fisher stated it was “just a hockey play” and doesn’t believe a suspension is warranted. “There was obviously no intent at all,” he said. “I didn’t feel like it was a penalty.”

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have not won in Nashville since April 2002.

2. The Predators are 10-3-2 in the all-time series.

3. Nashville is 1-1-0 on its five-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Predators 2