Preview: Islanders at Predators

A once-comfortable lead atop the Central Division isn’t so cozy for the Nashville Predators, who look to halt a four-game losing streak at home against the Metropolitan Division co-leading New York Islanders on Thursday night. The untimely skid has the Predators entering play just four points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who have two games in hand. The Islanders are also struggling, having lost two in a row - including a 3-2 overtime decision in Dallas on Tuesday.

Escaping Texas with a single point could prove pivotal for the Islanders, who find themselves in a major fight atop the division and have three games remaining on this latest road trip. And while visits to Florida and Toronto should yield positive results, it’s Thursday’s tilt with Nashville that is expected to provide a stiff test for a team many believe could challenge for the Eastern Conference title. Despite the skid, the Predators own the league’s best home mark at 26-5-1.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (41-21-3): New York wasn’t very active at the trade deadline - and the players seem to appreciate management’s commitment to the current roster. “We’ve had a good season up to this point and it’s no secret that we’ve had some good chemistry,” captain John Tavares told Newsday. “I don’t think there’s any reason to shake things up. We’ve had a lot of guys who have contributed to where we’ve gotten. Now that it’s behind us, it’s great to go forward with this group and try to accomplish the ultimate goal.” Islanders forward Matt Martin was suspended one game by the NHL on Wednesday for his knee-to-knee hit on Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (41-17-7): Nashville hasn’t struggled much this season, but it may have a good reason for its recent woes. The Predators are coming off a grueling stretch that saw them rack up 20 games in a 36-night span; the Florida Panthers are the only other team to play 20 contests over that stretch. But after playing four games in four of the last five weeks, things will be a lot more manageable for the remainder of the regular season, with Nashville playing just three games over each of the final five weeks.

OVERTIME

1. The home team has won eight of the last 10 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season.

2. The Islanders have dropped their previous six visits to Nashville.

3. New York is just 5-5-1 against the Central Division this season, while Nashville is 8-5-1 versus the Metropolitan Division.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Islanders 2