Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Sputtering through their franchise-high nine-game homestand, the New York Rangers may be receiving an unexpected life preserver with a contest against their long-time bitter rival. Despite dropping five of the first six games (1-3-2) on the homestand, the Rangers attempt to maintain their recent dominance of the New York Islanders when the teams meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Carl Hagelin tallied for the second straight contest on Wednesday, but the Rangers dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to Pittsburgh.

Benoit Pouliot was unable to score in the bonus format against the Penguins but did tally late in the third period as the Rangers skated to a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Oct. 29. The victory improved the Rangers to 8-0-2 in the last 10 meetings with the Islanders, who are mired in a woeful 1-9-4 stretch that has dropped them to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday as Valtteri Filppula highlighted the rally by scoring twice in the third period - with the latter tally coming with 3.8 seconds remaining.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (Islanders), MSG (Rangers)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-17-9): Kyle Okposo scored against the Lightning and has collected three goals and an assist in his last four games. Frans Nielsen also tallied for the first time since Nov. 19, but the Islanders need to rely on John Tavares if they are going to turn this ship around. The captain was held off the scoresheet in his first meeting with the Rangers this season but is recording nearly a point per contest against them (eight goals, 13 assists in 22 career games.)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (16-17-2): Although Henrik Lundqvist suffered a stiff neck following his collision in overtime with Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz, the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner is expected to make his season-high eighth straight start. Lundqvist hasn’t fared well since signing his seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension - posting a 2-3-2 mark with a shaky 3.31 goals-against average. The Swede has owned the Islanders in his career, winning six straight starts to up his mark to 27-11-5 with a 2.08 GAA versus the club.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers have been felled by slow starts this season, notching a 2-14-1 mark when allowing the first goal.

2. Islanders G Evgeni Nabokov has yielded just three goals on 61 shots since returning from a groin injury.

3. The Rangers recalled C J.T. Miller from Hartford of the American Hockey League and sent D Dylan McIlrath and veteran RW Arron Asham to the Wolf Pack.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Islanders 3