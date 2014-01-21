Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The New York Rangers have used an 11-3-1 surge to seize sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers vie for their fourth victory in a row when they host the cellar-dwelling New York Islanders on Tuesday. Rick Nash scored twice to increase his goal total to seven in eight games and Derek Stepan tallied for the second time in as many contests in the Rangers’ 4-1 triumph over Washington on Sunday.

Stepan also notched two assists as the Rangers skated to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Oct. 29 and scored a goal in a 5-3 setback at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20. The Islanders have struggled versus all of their Metropolitan Division rivals (4-11-3), but rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period en route to a 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Kyle Okposo scored late in the third period and netted the decisive tally in the fourth round of the bonus format.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (Islanders), MSG (Rangers)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (20-24-7): John Tavares has been on quite the tear, scoring in back-to-back contests while collecting 10 goals and 11 assists over his last 13 games overall. The captain, however, has been held off the scoresheet in both meetings with the Rangers this season. Thomas Vanek notched an assist on Monday to extend his point streak to five games and has recorded at least one point in 15 of his last 16 contests.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (27-21-3): Coach Alain Vigneault’s club scored three goals in the first period for the second time in five games to cruise past the Capitals. “The starts are important. If you can jump out and start the right way and get the momentum. I think you set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Henrik Lundqvist, who has allowed just eight goals in his last six contests (5-0-1).

OVERTIME

1. Islanders G Kevin Poulin is expected to start despite yielding 10 goals in his last three games (1-2-0).

2. The Rangers own an 8-1-2 mark in their last 11 meetings with the Islanders.

3. The Islanders have recorded a league-best seven wins (7-17-2) when trailing after two periods.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Islanders 2