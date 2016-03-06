Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The New York Islanders are holding up just fine during a rough road stretch and continue their quest for second place in the Metropolitan Division when they visit the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Islanders are 5-1-0 on their seven-game trek and still have six of their next eight away from home as they trail the Rangers for second in the division by five points.

The Islanders have three games in hand on the Rangers, who have been just as hot lately with six victories in their last eight contests. The Islanders rallied to win 4-3 at Winnipeg on Thursday on Kyle Okposo’s overtime goal, earning their second straight victory despite being outshot as coach Jack Capuano told reporters, “You just have to find ways to win.” The Rangers did the same thing Friday as they edged league-leading Washington 3-2 on the road without Henrik Lundqvist, who is day-to-day with neck spasms. Antti Raanta got the win Friday, but Lundqvist has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (Islanders), MSG (Rangers)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (35-20-7): Okposo has recorded a goal and three assists in his last two games to reach 50 points for the third straight season, tying captain John Tavares for the team lead. Defenseman Calvin de Haan (lower body) could miss Sunday’s game while Mikhail Grabovski (upper body) is close to returning but likely will sit out his sixth straight contest. Thomas Greiss played the last two games and is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts, but Jaroslav Halak is 12-6-0 lifetime versus the Rangers.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (38-21-6): Derek Stepan notched the winning goal early in the third period Friday and has posted four points in his last four contests. Mats Zuccarello tops the team in scoring and is two points shy of reaching 50 for the second time in three seasons while Derick Brassard is second with 47 but has gone seven games without a goal. Magnus Hellberg was recalled Friday to back up Raanta, who has won three straight starts and posted a .950 save percentage over his last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have won both meetings this season, including a shootout victory on Jan. 14.

2. Rangers C J.T. Miller has recorded a career-high 34 points but has gone without one in his last seven games.

3. Islanders C Shane Prince, acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline, notched a goal in his second game with the club on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Rangers 3