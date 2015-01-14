Islanders pound Rangers in battle of New York

NEW YORK -- It was supposed to be an exciting New York showdown, the rare Islanders-Rangers matchup in the regular season when both teams are on top of their games.

Instead, it was a one-sided affair dominated by the team from Long Island.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves -- and received the help of three goal posts in about two seconds -- as the Islanders used three second-period goals in a 3-0 throttling of the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The victory was the Islanders’ third straight while the Rangers were handed their first loss in five games and second in 15 contests.

The Islanders poured 44 shots on net and chased Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist after two periods; the 44-27 shot differential marked the 14th straight game the Islanders have outshot their opponents.

“I think that‘s, quite frankly, at this point, part of our identity,” Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic said. “If you’re going to look at true mathematics, if you shoot the puck more, the chances are, you’re going to score more goals. I know that sounds childish to say, but it’s probably going to work out.”

After a scoreless first period, the game swung toward the Islanders during the second period when they outshot the Rangers 19-12 and added goals from center Anders Lee, left winger Nikolai Kulemin and center Frans Nielsen.

Lee broke through with a rebound goal at 8:49, his 11th of the season, backhanding a rebound of a point shot by defenseman Calvin de Haan past Lundqvist to make it 1-0. The Islanders continued to apply pressure and were rewarded with Kulemin’s eighth of the season after the Rangers coughed up the puck in their own zone.

The Rangers had a chance to pull to within one with a power play late in the period, but more sloppy play resulted in Nielsen burying a short-handed goal in the final minute for his ninth of the season.

This could be construed as a statement win for the Islanders, who remained one point ahead of the second-place Penguins in the Metropolitan, but this felt like just another game in this New York rivalry and nothing more.

“For us, it’s about getting two points,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “I know it’s a rivalry and there was a lot of hype to the game. To play a team playing so well and for them to come off the trip they came off (Rangers won three straight in California), it gives the guys confidence that they can play against veteran teams and good hockey teams.”

Nielsen’s goal resulted in Rangers coach pulling Lundqvist, who made 29 saves on 32 shots, for Cam Talbot to start the third period. Talbot stopped all 12 shots he faced.

“I thought I had it,” Lundqvist said of Nielsen’s glove-side shot. “He put it in a place where I thought I squeezed my arm there. I made a lot of good saves and I felt like I was playing the way I should. But obviously that was a big goal.”

Halak became the first Islanders goaltender to shut out the Rangers at MSG since 1975. His night could have gone much differently if two shots in the first period by Rangers right winger Rick Nash and center Derick Brassard didn’t hit a combined three posts with the game still scoreless.

“It’s kind of discouraging when you hit three posts in two seconds, especially in a game like this,” said Nash, whose Rangers remain in fourth place in the Metropolitan, seven points behind Islanders.

“Those are the ones you need to go in.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Halak said. “Bad luck for them, good luck for us.”

The Islanders will press their luck at home Friday when they play their latest big game, this one against the Penguins.

“You certainly want to gain points and do well against your division; I think that’s the emphasis this time of year,” Islanders center John Tavares said. “It’s just one game at a time and we’re happy with the result.”

NOTES: The Islanders were without LW Mikhail Grabovski (lower body), D Lubomir Visnovsky (upper body) and D Matt Carkner (back). ... Rangers RW Martin St. Louis played in his 1,100th NHL game. ... Rangers D Marc Staal played in his 500th NHL game. ... Rangers C Derek Stepan did not play in the third period because of an upper-body injury. He will be re-examined Wednesday. ... Rangers D John Moore played in his fourth straight game after he was a healthy scratch in six of the previous eight. ... The Rangers and Islanders will meet again Jan. 27 on Long Island. They will face off three more times overall during the rest of the season.