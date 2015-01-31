Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings can get back on the winning track Saturday when they host the New York Islanders. The Red Wings lost to New York 2-1 on Dec. 19 at Detroit, where the Islanders have won five straight. New York has emerged victorious in three of its last four road games and leads the Metropolitan Division, while Detroit saw its six-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-1 setback against Tampa Bay.

The only Eastern Conference team producing more offense than the Islanders’ 3.15 goals per game is Tampa Bay. The Red Wings are not as prolific at scoring, but they have the league’s best power play - which is 28-for-97 at home - while New York has the league’s worst penalty-killing efficiency. Detroit is 9-3-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents, while the Islanders are 7-5-1 against the Atlantic foes.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (32-15-1): Captain John Tavares, who scored and set up a goal in New York’s 5-2 loss to Boston on Thursday, has four tallies and five assists on his five-game scoring streak. Casey Cizikas missed practice Friday and Colin McDonald was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League in case the former cannot play versus Detroit. Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but could play Saturday.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-12-9): Petr Mrazek will get the start despite allowing at least four goals in each of his last three appearances. Defenseman Alexey Marchenko was recalled from the AHL to replace Xavier Ouellet, who was sent down Friday. Tomas Jurco returned to the lineup Thursday after missing eight games with a back injury.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit has not defeated the Islanders at Joe Louis Arena since Nov. 28, 2003.

2. Tavares has nine points in seven career games against the Red Wings.

3. Islanders G Jaroslav Halak has a 2.83 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 10 January starts.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Red Wings 2