Islanders 2, Red Wings 1: Anders Lee snapped a tie midway through the second period and New York went on to extend its winning streak at Detroit to five games.

Lee and Brock Nelson each finished with a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who have won three in a row overall. Jaroslav Halak turned aside 17 shots as New York recorded just its third victory in its last seven on the road.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg netted the lone tally for the Red Wings, who have scored a total of five goals during their five-game slide (0-2-3). Petr Mrazek allowed one goal on 23 shots in relief of Jimmy Howard, who exited after making eight saves in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Detroit opened the scoring following a turnover as Darren Helm made a pass from below the left faceoff circle to Zetterberg, who beat Halak with a quick shot from inside the circle at 8:49 of the first period. Nelson forged a tie with just under four minutes remaining in the session, poking in the rebound of defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky’s point shot while falling just before Howard was able to cover it.

The Islanders broke the deadlock at 10:41 of the second but were forced to wait for a video review to confirm the goal. Nelson stole the puck from Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall in the slot and backhanded a shot that was partially stopped by Mrazek before stopping in the crease, where Lee pushed it over the line just before a defender knocked it back out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings C Johan Franzen returned to the lineup after missing one game with an illness. ... New York’s worst-ranked penalty-killing unit was a perfect 2-for-2 after allowing eight goals on 18 opportunities over the previous six contests. ... Islanders Ds Johnny Boychuk and Travis Hamonic returned from upper-body injuries that sidelined them for nine and six games, respectively. ... Detroit fell to 0-1-1 on its four-game homestand and has dropped four straight at Joe Louis Arena.